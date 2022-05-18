Uniontown police arrested a homeless man for exposing himself during a church service at The Salvation Army on Sunday.
Carl Jordan Friend, 27, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disrupting a meeting and disorderly conduct.
According to court records, police were called to The Salvation Army on Fayette Street at about 11 a.m. Friend allegedly walked in during the service, sat down and exposed himself. Once parishioners noticed Friend, he was removed from the building and the service was immediately concluded, police said.
District Judge Nathan Henning sent Friend to the Fayette County Prison on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. May 31.
