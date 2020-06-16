A 20-year-old man who has faced criminal charges in five cases in about a month was denied bail for allegedly firing a gun outside a Connellsville home in May.
Clifford M. Madison of South Prospect Street was charged with attempt to commit burglary, criminal trespass, two counts each of attempted recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm prohibited and one count of loitering and prowling at nighttime.
According to the charges, Connellsville Police received a call for shots fired at 1018 South Arch St. at about 9:45 p.m. May 27, and arrived to find three males fleeing on foot into the woods. Madison was found hiding and taken into custody.
A man in the house told Connellsville Police he saw Madison at the front door with a pistol in his pocket, according to court documents. He told Madison to leave and heard a gunshot, and Madison allegedly tried to kick the door down. A woman reported she saw Madison fire the gun, police said.
Following his arrest, Madison was charged for allegedly spitting in the Connellsville Police car and flooding his holding cell at the police station. He was also charged with terroristic threats the same day in Uniontown by the Fayette County district attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.