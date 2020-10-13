A Mount Pleasant man is behind bars for allegedly fleeing police in Connellsville in a chase that ended when he crashed into a parked vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
State police said Matthew Glenn Beers, 26, of Hoke Road was found with methamphetamine, Gabepentin, Suboxone, marijuana and paraphernalia in his vehicle, and appeared to be under the influence.
Police said a trooper spotted him turn from West Crawford Avenue onto South Fourth Street without signaling, then speed through red lights. The trooper attempted to pull him over, and Beers allegedly fled at speeds exceeding 80 mph, running through red lights and stop signs, driving in the wrong lane and through cemeteries, fields and yards. He hit an unoccupied vehicle near 401 West Main Street in Mount Pleasant, and tried to flee again when the vehicle became disabled, police said. Police said he would not get out of the vehicle, and was forcefully removed.
Beers is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and second offense of blood-alcohol content of 0.02 or greater, in addition to traffic citations.
He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $50,000. Beers remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
