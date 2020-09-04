A man was arrested after he allegedly fled state police from Smithfield into West Virginia in a stolen pickup truck hauling a stolen trailer.
Police said Thomas Lee Fincham, 51, fled when a state trooper approached him after arranging the purchase of the stolen trailer at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Fincham, whose address was not provided, agreed to meet and sell the trailer at Seghi's Five Lakes, according to court paperwork. A trooper in full uniform asked Fincham to step out of his vehicle at the meeting point, and Fincham allegedly accelerated away in a Chevrolet Silverado hauling a Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer. Fincham turned onto Route 587, pursued by two state police vehicles, and crossed the state line, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
He reportedly turned left onto Darnell Hollow Road and drove for 2.3 miles before getting out of his truck and fleeing over a steep hillside. He was taken into custody a short distance from the road, police said.
The trailer was reported stolen to state police Uniontown Aug. 26, and the truck was reported stolen to West Virginia State Police Bridgeport Aug. 31, court documents indicated.
He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless endangerment, two counts of receiving stolen property and 24 traffic violations.
