A West Virginia man is facing criminal charges and nearly two dozen traffic citations after he allegedly fled from state police in Greene County on Friday.
Court paperwork filed against Joel R. Barlow, 28, of Morgantown, alleged he was pulled over just before midnight in Franklin Township when a trooper noticed his brake light was out. Police alleged he slurred his words and was asked to exit his vehicle. Authorities patted him down and found he had a marijuana smoking device in his pants pocket, the criminal charges stated.
When a trooper went back to his vehicle to turn down its emergency lights so that Barlow could perform a field sobriety test, Barlow “ran back to his vehicle, reentered the driver’s seat and began driving away,” according to court paperwork.
After a brief pursuit, Barlow hit a business sign and was arrested outside his vehicle. Police alleged he resisted being handcuffed.
He was charged with fleeing or eluding, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and various traffic citations. His bail was set at $15,000 and on Monday, he remained in Greene County Prison.
