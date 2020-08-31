A man is behind bars for allegedly holding a woman hostage in her Point Marion home early Sunday after forcing her into his vehicle and fleeing police.
State police were called to 27 Grant Street for a reported domestic dispute, and learned Kristopher Lee Holmes, 29, was holding Ashley D. Bolden against her will. The Monongalia County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Department was called earlier, when Holmes allegedly forced Bolden into his vehicle.
A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Holmes’ vehicle, and he fled. State police found the vehicle at the Point Marion home. Police set up a perimeter around the home, and attempted to contact Holmes and Bolden. She eventually fled from the home to state police.
State police interviewed Bolden, who said she and Holmes were arguing, which escalated until he assaulted her, forced her into his vehicle and began driving to her home. She said a police vehicle was behind them with lights and sirens on, and Holmes was able to evade the officer.
When they arrived at her house, Bolden told police she tried to run from his vehicle. She said Holmes grabbed her and told her she wasn’t going anywhere, then dragged her into the residence, according to court paperwork. She said he physically restrained her in the bedroom, and she continually pleaded for him to let her go. She eventually convinced Holmes to let her use the bathroom, and she escaped, running to state police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Holmes is charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault. He was arraigned Sunday evening before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, whose set bail at $250,000. Holmes remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
