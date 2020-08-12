A 32-year-old man faces homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges over a Sept. 29 crash in Redstone Township that killed a woman.
Redstone Township Police said they found suspected heroin and a syringe in Zachary Connors’ car following the crash on National Pike near Royal Road Extension. The passenger in the second vehicle, Sophie Huffman, was trapped in her vehicle and died at an area hospital Oct. 5, according to court documents.
The Westmoreland County Coroner determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the torso and extremities, court documents indicated. Police said Connors’ vehicle, a Jeep Patriot, hit the Toyota Camry, went over the Camry and flipped. The Camry was driven by Donald Huffman, who was admitted to Allegheny General Hospital and discharged to Manor Carer Nursing in McMurray Oct. 1. Their ages and hometowns were not listed in court paperwork.
Connors, of Broadway Street in Leisenring, claimed the Camry crossed into his lane in a written statement to police. He said he accidentally turned toward the second vehicle and went over it, causing his Jeep to flip.
Donald Huffman told police he was in his lane when he was hit. A witness told police he was behind the Jeep, headed toward Uniontown, and he believed it was speeding. He saw it cross into the opposing lane of traffic twice, the second time hitting the Camry. Another witness, who was driving behind the Camry toward Brownsville, said it appeared the Jeep cross the center lane before the collision, and saw the Camry veer left in an attempt to avoid the collision.
On the scene, Chief Troy Rice said Connors had “slow and lethargic speech,” and Connors said he was on Suboxone. Connors was given field sobriety tests, and showed signs that he was under the influence of a narcotic drug and a stimulant, police said.
Connors tried to get into his vehicle when it was on its roof, and told Rice he was trying to get his phone. Rice told him it was not safe to be in the vehicle, and helped back out of the vehicle because he became stuck. Connors entered the Jeep again once it was righted, and Rice said he observed suspected heroin bags and a syringe in the vehicle. In a search of the Jeep, police said they found four stamp bags and a syringe, court documents said.
When Rice asked how fast Connors was driving, he asked what the speed limit was, and said in the statement he was driving 40 to 50 mph.
Connors was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $250,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
