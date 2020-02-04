A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding in a crash that left his brother dead in Luzerne Township in 2018.
Luzerne Township Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Anthony Joseph Edmunds Jr., 58, of West Palm Beach. His brother, Stanley Mark Edmunds, 59, of East Millsboro was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, which occurred at about 11 p.m. July 12 near 173 East Riverside Drive. Anthony Edmunds and another brother, Ricky Lee Bella, 64, were both injured.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Stanley Edmunds was driving between 106 and 115 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone five seconds before the wreck. His blood alcohol content was 0.255, more than four times the legal limit, court documents showed.
Police, fire and EMS arrived on the scene to find a red Dodge Charger on an embankment smashed against a tree. All three men were entrapped in the vehicle. Stanley Edmunds was bleeding and losing consciousness. Anthony Edmunds was also found unconscious and bleeding, but regained consciousness. Bella was conscious but injured. All three men were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both Edmunds were flown by helicopter. Stanley Edmunds was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 1:30 a.m., police said.
Officer David Hromada collected the driver's side airbag into evidence because Anthony Edmunds claimed he was not the driver, even though all three men were trapped and he was found in the driver's seat, according to court paperwork. All three men were intoxicated above the legal limit to drive, according to medical records, although Anthony Edmunds' blood-alcohol content was the highest. He was uncooperative with EMS on the scene, police said, and appeared to be intoxicated.
Court documents indicated Stanley Edmunds suffered multiple injuries including blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen. His death certificate, which Hromada received Jan. 21, indicated Edmunds died from multiple injuries caused in the vehicle accident.
Anthony Edmunds is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts each of DUI and recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
