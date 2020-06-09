A 20-year-old West Leisenring man was charged with allegedly punching a Connellsville Police officer.
Tristan Wayne Nicholson of 1st Street was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Connellsville Police were called to the Riverview Apartments parking lot at about 10:15 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Officers found Nicholson sitting on a bench. He allegedly approached Patrolman Samuel Beucher as he was getting out of his car, and “immediately punched Ptlm. Beucher in the face without provocation,” Cpl. Brian Connors wrote in the affidavit. Officers had to use “substantial force” to put Nicholson in handcuffs, and he allegedly continued to punch and kick at officers.
Nicholson was arraigned early Sunday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.