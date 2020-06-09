A Bullskin Township man was arrested and denied bail for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy multiple times.
Alan Dale Wingrove III, 19, of Moyer Road was charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the boy disclosed during a forensic interview last week that Wingrove raped him, and that it had also happened several times in the past. After the interview, the boy was examined for any injuries he may have suffered. The investigation was prompted by a complaint called into PA Childline in May, a child abuse reporting line.
Wingrove was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail due to serious felony charges and a juvenile victim, according to the online docket sheet.
Court documents indicate Wingove hired Attorney Shane Gannon to represent him.
