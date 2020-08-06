A man was charged Thursday for allegedly raping a teen at Seghi's 5 Lakes in Smithfield in 2018 when she was 15 years old.
State police issued an arrest warrant for Tyler Antoine Deshields, 30, of University Avenue in Morgantown, West Virginia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, the teen was first interviewed by state police July 24, 2018 after she reported the alleged rape to her mother. She told police they were fishing at the lake, and he gave her alcohol and marijuana. She was interviewed a second time by state police in May 2019, and repeated the allegations. She told investigators she was scared throughout the encounter.
Deshields is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.