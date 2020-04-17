A man was arrested Friday for allegedly robbing his girlfriend and dragging her from a car while it was in the road in Uniontown.
Darrell Howard Foster, 42, of River Avenue in Masontown was charged with strangulation, robbery, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property.
According to court paperwork, Uniontown City Police were called to the intersection of South Gallatin Avenue and Main Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday when a bystander called 911, reporting a woman was dragged from a vehicle and screaming for help.
The woman, Adrienne Kirchner, reportedly told police she was taking Foster to his sister's house when they started arguing. When she stopped the car at the intersection, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and bit her hand and face. He allegedly dragged her onto the road and punched her four times, then ran when she screamed for help. She said he returned and stole her Michael Kors purse containing her iPhone, ID, cash and bank cards with a total value of about $1,500, according to police.
Police said she had redness on her neck, bruising to her eye and ear, scratches on her chest and a scrape on her hand.
Foster was arraigned Friday afternoon on a $10,000 bond and jailed in Fayette County Prison.
