A 21-year-old Masontown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a North Union Township storage unit.
Kyle David Lawrence of Walnut Street told state police during an interview Monday he knew the girl was underage and was worried he would get caught, according to court documents.
The teen reported the alleged assault to state police within a few hours of it taking place the evening of May 27. She told police he picked her up and drove her to Holiday Park Storage at about 6 p.m., saying she did not know where they were going. She said he asked her repeatedly to perform a sex act and asked if he could perform a sex act on her. She told state troopers she was uncomfortable and nervous but did not feel threatened by Lawrence.
Lawrence claimed he told the teen to stop “because he felt uncomfortable,” according to court documents.
“He was worried he was going to get caught and was worried because he knew how old she was,” Trooper Patrick Egros wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.
Lawrence was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
