A Tower Hill man allegedly fired two shots at his girlfriend while she was in her car early Sunday on Carlisle Street in Uniontown after an argument.
Clement Thomas Wynn, 24, of 4th Street was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Uniontown City Police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police alleged Wynn and his girlfriend, Christine Blakey, were arguing in her car when he took her keys. Her car starts with a button, so she did not realize they were missing until she was home, according to court paperwork. When she called him, he reportedly claimed he threw them in the alley behind Sunoco.
She could not find them there, but saw him walking on Carlisle Street. Wynn allegedly threw the keys at her car and threatened her, saying he would “(expletive) her up” and that he “only fights women.” As Blakey was leaving, she told police she saw him reach into his pocket and heard a gunshot. She saw him pointing a gun at her car, and he allegedly fired another shot. She told police she was uninjured.
Blakey called Uniontown City Police at about 3 a.m., and said Wynn was trying to kick her door in after saying he wanted to get his belongings. Police said her door was damaged.
