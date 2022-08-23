State police said an unidentified man was critically injured at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a large dump truck and a pickup truck collided on Route 857 in Georges Township.
Man critically injured in Georges Township crash
By Cindy Ekas cekas@heraldstandard.com
Updated
