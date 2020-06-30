A man who had a felony warrant when Connellsville Police reportedly found him with drugs Friday night was denied bail after he allegedly tried to run from officers twice.
Shawn Antoine Larkins Jr., 20, of Springfield Pike was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police at East Francis Avenue and Freeman Lane at about 7:50 p.m., police said. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and initially complied, then pushed through officers and ran, court documents indicated. He was apprehended a short distance away.
At the police station, Larkins was found with 10 grams of suspected heroin and four pieces of suspected Xanax during a strip search, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. He was later taken out of the holding cell after repeatedly adjusting his underwear, causing suspicion of additional drugs. He allegedly pushed through officers again, ran through a door and was apprehended a second time a few blocks from the station.
He is charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and one count each of escape and disorderly conduct.
Larkins was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail in the case.
Larkins is also facing possession with intent to deliver and other drug offenses in allegedly committed May 11 in Connellsville. He was also arraigned on those charges Friday, and bail was set at $50,000. He also has an active case filed by state police in Bullskin Township for allegedly falsely identifying himself March 13.
