A Ruffs Dale man was denied bail after allegedly leading state police on a chase through Bullskin Township, causing one of the pursing vehicles to crash early Friday.
Peter Alexander Bolinger IV, 26, of Church Street was charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, DUI, resisting arrest and several traffic violations.
State police said they observed Bolinger crossing the center line in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 2900 block of Memorial Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop. Bolinger allegedly accelerated at 75 miles per hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, and evaded a police car, nearly striking it. Bolinger took the Ruffs Dale exit onto Mount Pleasant Road, and troopers attempted pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuvers multiple times. In one of the attempts to stop Bolinger, a police vehicle hit a pole and was disabled, court documents indicated.
Bolinger reportedly drove through fields and yards. A successful PIT manuever turned the Jeep 360 degrees, and Bolinger reportedly drove into a field before the Jeep became stuck in a trench. Bolinger attempted to flee on foot, police said, and troopers used a taser on him twice before he complied. Police learned his license was suspended for DUI. Beer cans were strewn throughout the Jeep, police said. When troopers asked Bolinger if he had been drinking, he reportedly answered, "I am drunk," according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
Bolinger was arraigned Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.