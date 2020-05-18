A Uniontown man who was recently released from prison in a kidnap and beating is now behind bars on attempted homicide charges.
Kevin Masek, 30, of Connesllville Street allegedly stabbed Raymond Peterson Jr. in the neck with a hunting knife on West Askren Street at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday and fled the scene. He was arrested Friday. Peterson was treated on the scene by Uniontown City Police, taken to Uniontown Hospital and flown to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment. Peterson is the boyfriend of Masek's ex-girlfriend, police said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Masek called his ex-girlfriend, Bonnita Maust, saying he locked himself out of his house, and asked her to let him in. Peterson was driving with Maust and her two children, and they arrived home to find Masek on the porch.
Maust reportedly leaned into the vehicle on the driver's side, asked "Is it me or is it him?" and allegedly stabbed Peterson. Peterson was able to crawl out the passenger side of the vehicle and run away, and Masek attempted to chase him, Maust told police. She was able to get between Masek and Peterson, hold Masek back, take the knife from a holster and throw it in the vehicle. Masek allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck, and she attempted to fight him off. She was able to free herself when her brother came outside.
Peterson was found near 190 East Coffee Street, where police performed life-saving measures. Masek was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges and for the protection of the victims, court documents indicated. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a weapon and strangulation.
Masek was on parole after being released from prison in October for forcing George A. Tait IV into a car in North Union Township May 15, 2015, after a party, beating him with a baseball bat, rolling him into a creek in Dunbar and leaving him there. Tait was hospitalized for five days and underwent surgery. Masek was sentenced to three to six years in prison in October 2015 after pleading guilty to kidnap, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and two counts of aggravated assault.
