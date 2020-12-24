A man died Wednesday in an early morning crash on Interstate 79 South, according to state police in Waynesburg.
The man was driving north in the northbound lane around 5 a.m. when he drove off the west shoulder of the highway, crossed the median, and traveled into southbound lanes, police said.
Still traveling north, the vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane. The driver was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Neither drive was identified.
State police are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.