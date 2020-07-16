A 79-year-old man died when his motorcycle went off the road in Henry Clay Township Saturday, state police said.
The man was identified as David Earl Bender of Valencia. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
State police said Bender was headed eastbound at 1510 Sugarloaf Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree. No other details were released in the crash.
