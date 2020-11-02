A Uniontown man died in a Pittsburgh hospital one week after he was involved in a rollover crash in Dunbar Township.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Brian Keith Benedetto, 49, of Uniontown died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital Friday night, where he was flown by medical helicopter following the crash on Hardy Hill Road at about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 23.
State police said Benedetto was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cavalier when driver Michael S. Benedetto, 27, of Connellsville veered into a concrete barrier. He was also seriously injured, and taken to Allegheny General Hospital by Fayette EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.