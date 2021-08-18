A Fayette County man filed a federal lawsuit against Henry Clay township, its supervisors and others, citing alleged violations of his constitutional rights.
Attorney Joel Sansone filed the suit on behalf of Lawrence Hartman Jr. against Supervisors Charles Myers and William Hayden, code enforcement officer Rick Wilson, McMillen Engineering, and Tammy Stenson, an employee of McMillen.
According to the complaint, Hartman lives in the township and owns residential and commercial properties there.
The suit alleged that in 2019, Hartman bought property along Route 40, and Myers made false allegations that garbage was buried there and threatened to report Hartman to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The threats, said the suit, forced Hartman to sell the property for a significantly lower amount than its actual value.
In November 2020, the roof of the Yough Lake Sports Shop was blown off due to a storm. Hartman, who owns the shop, met with another supervisor and another code enforcement officer and was told that no permits were required to repair the building, the suit noted.
One month later, Hartman was told a permit was necessary, and repairs were stopped until he filed an application for a building permit and was permitted to continue, Sansone wrote.
In January, Myers and Hayden voted to remove Hartman from the zoning board.
Hartman spoke up about the decision, and Myers allegedly told him, “If you don’t sit down and let it alone, I will pull all of your permits, old and new, and go over them to find anything wrong.”
Those comments, alleged Sansone, were not a part of the minutes from the January meeting as Hartman was told no further minutes would be kept of the township meetings.
During an a meeting in April, Myers and Wilson agreed to take action against Hartman for zoning and building-permit violations regarding the sports shop, and, in May, Hartman received a letter from Stenson, stating he will be fined for not having zoning and building permits for the sports shop.
Sansone alleged Hartman felt the actions were in retaliation for speaking up at the January meeting.
The supervisors declined comment.
