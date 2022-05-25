The Washington County coroner was called to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Smith Township, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The man was arrested about 4 p.m. by Washington County SWAT officers after he had barricaded himself in his home in the 10 block of Loffert Road near Midway, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.
The man allegedly shot his neighbor about 2:30 p.m., but medics could not reach the victim until after the standoff was over because police were worried the shooter was still armed. The person died at the scene outside one of the homes, Walsh said.
The names of the shooter and victim were not immediately released. The standoff with police lasted about 90 minutes, but the man came out of the house willingly and was handcuffed by police.
Smith Township police were being assisted at the scene by state police.
