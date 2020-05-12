A Uniontown man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping, robbing and beating a man and demanding a ransom early Monday.
William Joseph Colbert, 20, of East Gibson Avenue was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping for ransom, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Connellsville Police were called to the 200 Block of South Prospect Street at about 4:45 a.m., where they found Mikel Parkinson with cuts and bruises on his face and neck.
He reported he was taken from his home on South Prospect Street at gunpoint, walked into an alley behind the street and beaten with a pistol. A second man who was not charged reportedly called Parkinson’s friends and demanded a ransom.
Police said Parkinson was told to strip naked and hand over all of his belongings, or he would be killed. He was pistol-whipped and punched before he was able to escape. He reported $400, an iPhone 7 valued at $320 and Nike shoes valued at $275 were stolen.
Colbert was arraigned Tuesday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $35,000. Colbert remains in Fayette County Prison unable to post bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.