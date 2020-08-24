A 19-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township.
Kenneth W. Miller Jr. of Salem Township was riding an off-road motorcycle on a motocross track on Sewickley Creek Road when the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
Officials said Miller was unable to clear a jump and was thrown from his Suzuki RM-Z450.
Miller, who was wearing a helmet and protective gear, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma.
State police are investigating.
