A man was killed while riding an ATV on State Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County, in the early morning hours Saturday.
State police identified the man as Jeremiah Pletcher of Uniontown. He was riding in the left lane near Smock Road, traveling south on the northbound side when he collided head-on with driver Joshua Phillip Perhus of New Salem, who was driving north in the left lane, police said.
Pletcher was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not release the age of either man.
Route 51 was closed in both directions for about 3½ hours.
