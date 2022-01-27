When medical professionals first saw a lifeless baby with gray skin that was cold to the touch shortly after she was brought out of deplorable conditions inside a Georges Township home earlier this month, they thought the girl was dead.
Fayette EMS medic Donald Stashick testified Wednesday he was called to 224 Harden Hollow Road in the early hours of Jan. 10 and was handed 20-month-old Elise Kalbaugh in a blanket, but she wearing no clothes underneath and showed no signs of life.
“It was a death gray color on this baby,” Stashick said of her skin. “The baby was ice cold to the touch.”
Stashick testified they worked to resuscitate the child as they took her to Uniontown Hospital and handed her off to the waiting doctors and nurses. One of those emergency room nurses, Gary Weyandt, said that they thought the little girl was already dead because of her “grayish-purple” skin color and no palpable pulse. Her temperature was also below any measurable amount with their thermometers, and it took an hour for the hospital staff to warm her body up to 80.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We were all afraid she was going to die,” Weyandt said.
While the child is still alive and now being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, her prognosis remains grim.
The girl’s father, Keith Alan Kalbaugh, 26, of Smithfield is charged with neglecting the malnourished girl and he faces multiple counts of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He sat hunched over staring down at a table for much of his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Fayette County Central Court.
State police Trooper Wyatt Tidholm testified to the girl’s severe injuries and malnourishment while she was living at her father’s house. He said when troopers arrived after being alerted to the child’s medical condition, they found the house basically “condemned” with the girl sleeping in a playpen in the living room surrounded by feces, rubbish, garbage bags and insects. He said the girl had no bedding or blankets in the pen where Kalbaugh kept her.
Tidholm testified that the girl remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at Ruby after suffering from cardiac arrest and multiple organ failures, including damage to her kidneys. He also testified that doctors told him the girl is improving somewhat, although she likely suffered brain damage.
“So it’s fair to say she’s not out of the woods yet?” Assistant District Attorney Bill Martin asked.
“She’s been on continuous dialysis for the past two weeks,” Tidholm responded.
Kalbuagh was the primary caretaker for Elise and her 3-year-old sister, who also had some bruising and rashes, but was otherwise fine. Tidholm said the biological mother, Haylee Arnold, would visit the residence two or three times a week to check on her daughters, but he declined to say whether she may eventually face charges as well. He testified that the investigation is continuing.
After nearly two hours of testimony, Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning ordered Kalbaugh to stand trial on all charges and declined a bail request for the defendant, who is being held at Fayette County jail without bond.
“It’s worse than reckless,” Henning said of the case. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”
