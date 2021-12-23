A man, who lists Washington and Brownsville as his places of residence, has pleaded guilty to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.
Leonard Jackson, 45, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more cocaine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised around June 3, agents executed a federal search warrant for Jackson’s residence, where they found about a kilogram of cocaine, along with other drug packaging materials and cash.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for April 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of no less than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $8 million and a term of supervised release of at least eight years.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentenced imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Yvonne M. Saadi prosecuted this case.
The FBI, state police and Perryopolis Police Department conducted the investigation that led to Jackson’s prosecution. This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
