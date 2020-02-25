A 24-year-old Derry man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Stewart Township near Ohiopyle State Park Sunday afternoon.
Tyler W. O'Barto was flown by STAT Medevac to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to state police.
He was driving east on Kentuck Road near Middle Ridge Road in the area of the Cucumber Falls parking lot when he hit gravel on a left-hand curve, drifted onto the shoulder and off the road to an embankment at about 4:40 p.m. His Suzuki SV650S hit a downed tree head-on and went airborne. Fayette EMS treated O'Barto and transported him to the helipad.
State police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They did not say whether he was wearing a helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.