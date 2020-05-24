One man is dead and another is in custody after a daylight shooting in the Long John Silver’s parking lot in South Union Township Sunday.
Justin D. Rittaco, 21, of Fairchance allegedly shot Robert Lukehart, 39, of Fairchance multiple times. Lukehart died of his injuries on the scene, according to state police.
Investigators did not reveal what led to the shooting at 548 Morgantown St. at about 4:25 p.m.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said at the scene Sunday evening one person had been taken in for questioning, referring to him as a “possible actor.”
The restaurant was open at the time of the shooting, but Bower said he did not know how many people were inside Long John Silver’s or in the parking lot.
A state police forensics unit was on the scene investigating Sunday, along with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
