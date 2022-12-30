A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with burns following a house fire in Bullskin Township late Thursday morning.
According to the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, the fire broke out at 420 Breakneck Road at 11:05 a.m.
Jobe Slezak, first assistant chief with Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company, said a man inside the house was flown by medical helicopter from Connellsville Area Senior High School to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment for burns sustained in the fire.
Slezak had no further information on the injured man, but said the burns were not life threatening.
He added that the man lived in the house with his brother, who was not injured.
Slezak said crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 to 40 minutes, and while the fire was contained inside the structure, he said the house is basically a total loss.
A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Slezak added that one firefighter was transported to a local hospital as a precaution after the firefighter fell off a ladder at a short distance.
No other injuries were reported.
Along with Bullskin Township VFC, Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Mutual Aid EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.