An Ohio man is thankful for the actions of a Uniontown man who gave him the Heimlich Maneuver during a choking incident.
In late October, Larry Harmon of Galena, Ohio, and his wife, Pam, were visiting his wife’s family in Uniontown and decided to go to Meloni’s Restaurant for the Thursday prime-rib special.
“It was the first bite of prime rib,” Harmon said. “I was way too enthusiastic and took a bigger bite than I should have.”
Harmon said the meat lodged in his throat, and he started to choke.
He said his wife attempted to perform the Heimlich Maneuver, in which someone grabs a choking person from behind and presses upward into their abdomen to dislodge the food.
“My wife tried to help, and she made an effort, but she wasn’t quite strong enough,” Harmon said. “Then Hux appeared out of nowhere and got behind me.”
Hux is the nickname for Harold Setco of Uniontown, who had just walked into Meloni’s like he does every Thursday to have dinner with his friends. That day something told him to go into the restaurant early to reserve the table, he said.
“I saw the gentleman stand up, and it drew my attention because I saw his wife trying to help him,” Setco said. “Nobody else was doing anything, and something told me to go over, so I just looked at her and took over.”
Setco said he read about how to perform the Heimlich Maneuver years ago and saw it on TV a lot. He silently asked for help that he could replicate what he’d seen.
“I said a prayer when I was doing it, and it worked out,” he said.
Harmon said he had no clue who grabbed him from behind at first, but after a few thrusts, he heard Setco’s voice say, “We get it?”
Harmon shook his head, and his wife moved Setco’s fist higher, just below Harmon’s rib cage.
“He gave a tug, and it came out — thank God,” Harmon said.
Setco told Harmon that he had never done that before. “Neither have I,” Harmon replied.
Harmon said he thanked Setco, and Setco went back to the front of the restaurant to wait for his friends. Harmon continued to eat his dinner, but said the experience left an impression on him.
“He (Setco) wasn’t just standing right there and felt obligated to help,” Harmon said. “He went out of his way.”
Harmon also went through a range of emotions from embarrassment about what occurred, to appreciation and gratitude.
“I really wanted to reach out and thank him or I was going to write a letter and send it to the restaurant to pass it along,” Harmon said, adding that he hoped something in the newspaper would get the attention of Setco or his friends.
The long-term reaction Harmon experienced included him looking at things in a more positive manner while ignoring all the negativity in the world.
“I really do realize how fragile things are,” Harmon said, adding he not only gives thanks for a stranger who saved his life in a restaurant, but also those first responders who save lives every day. “I’m appreciating many things a lot more.”
Setco said he didn’t think much about it at first as he enjoyed dinner with his friends and went about his evening, but he also realized how precious everything is and that people are truly placed where they are meant to be at any given time.
