An arrest warrant has been issued for a Merrittstown man who allegedly broke into a home after he was evicted.
George R. Eicher, 44, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and defiant trespass before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino over the weekend.
State police said they were called to Trailer Court Road in Luzerne Township Saturday by George Scott Wesley.
Wesley told police that Eicher was evicted from his mobile home on Friday. Police said a posted eviction notice was attached to the front door of the home and locks were placed on the front and back doors.
Eicher was told to not come back to the lot, and his family was also told that nobody was allowed back into the home, according to court paperwork.
Around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, police alleged Eicher returned to the home and a neighbor watched him break open the back door, causing damage to the door jamb and lock. The neighbor then saw Eicher leave the residence with numerous belongings, police said.
A warrant was issued for Eicher’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.