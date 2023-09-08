A little more than three years after a Uniontown teen was shot and killed, a man wanted in connection with his death was arrested.
Malik Belt, 20, of Uniontown was taken into custody in Monessen on Thursday by state police and the FBI. Belt was one of three people charged in the Sept. 4, 2020, death of Kaii McCargo, 19, who was fatally shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Evans Street in Uniontown.
This past April, police charged Belt, Micha Allen Craig, 22, of Charleroi and Devyon Dennis, 18, of Uniontown with criminal homicide in McCargo’s death. Dennis was 14 years old when McCargo was killed, and is charged as an adult. Both he and Craig were arrested in April, but Belt remained on the lam.
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said Friday that Belt was taken into custody without incident, and arraigned around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police did not release additional details about where in Monessen they apprehended Belt, nor how they located him.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Isaac Michaux, the driver of the vehicle McCargo was sitting in, told police that after he parked on Evans Street, a car pulled up beside him and multiple people started shooting toward his vehicle.
Michaux was able to avoid gunfire by rolling out of the vehicle, and police arrived to find McCargo dead at the scene.
According to the complaint, he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
A witness who was not identified in court paperwork told investigators that Craig, Dennis and Belt came to their residence following the shooting and were all in possession of guns. According to the complaint, cellphone records showed that Craig was in Uniontown at the time of the shooting, and police said a video on Craig’s phone showed the three driving on Route 40 into Uniontown that night.
Craig allegedly told the witness that there had been an incident and someone had been shot.
In addition to criminal homicide, the men are charged with attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and conspiracy.
All three are being held without bond in the Fayette County Prison.
Dennis and Craig have preliminary hearings scheduled next month. It was unclear when Belt’s hearing would be held as online court records were not immediately available in his case.
