State police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Charleroi man who is accused of assaulting a man with a glass bottle at a bar in Perry Township.
Charles Geoffrey Douglas, 28, of 213 McKean Ave., faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault.
According to court records, police were dispatched to the Clover Leaf Bar on Perry Road on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m.
Ron Bailey told police that Douglas got angry with him for no reason and struck him multiple times with a beer bottle. Police said Douglas hit him in the face, chest and arm, cutting him in several places.
Douglas fled the scene before police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.