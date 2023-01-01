State police are looking for a man accused of taking police on a chase through Uniontown before fleeing on foot.
Derek Gregory Brown, 32, whose address was not provided, was charged Thursday by state police with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and multiple traffic violations before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
The charges stem from an incident at 2 a.m. Nov. 2 along Shady Lane, where police attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Cruze for not stopping at a stop sign or using a turn signal.
Police said the vehicle sped up, failed to stop at stop signs and didn’t use a turn signal as it drove along 13 different streets until reaching Keystone Street, where the vehicle came to a slow stop. All four occupants exited the vehicle, with three passengers remaining at the scene. The driver, later identified as Brown by the passengers, continued running, the complaint states.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.