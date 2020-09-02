A Masontown man wounded following the shooting at a magisterial district judge's office nearly two years ago has filed a negligence lawsuit.
Jared Szerensci, through attorney Kevin S. Burger, filed the suit in federal court, naming Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court 14-3-02, Masontown Borough and Roy A. Dowdell, who is the administrator of the estate of Patrick Sean Dowdell.
The lawsuit stated that on Sept. 19, 2018, Szerensci appeared in Shimshock's court in Masontown's borough building around 2 p.m., and within 5 minutes he heard a gunshot as Patrick Dowdell, 61, started shooting inside the municipal building.
"Fearing for his life, (Szerensci) attempted to reach the men’s restroom for safety. As plaintiff crossed over towards the men’s restroom, decedent Dowdell’s bullet struck plaintiff’s left leg," Burger wrote.
Szerensci was one of four people who were injured before police shot and killed Dowdell.
In the lawsuit, Burger alleged that the defendants had "lacking and non-existent security practices" and failed to implement appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of visitors to the office.
As a result of the incident, Szerensci sustained a gunshot wound to his left calf, post-traumatic stress disorder and nervousness along with emotional tension, anxiety and depression, according to the suit.
Burger added that Szerensci has and will be required to expend large sums of money for medical treatment and care, hospitalization, medical supplies, surgical appliances, rehabilitation and other related expenses.
In the 2019 budget, the Fayette County commissioners and the courts included nearly $350,000 for several security-related improvements at the county’s magisterial district courts.
The lawsuit asks for a judgment against the defendants together with court costs, interest and such other relief permitted by the court.
