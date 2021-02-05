The manner of death for a former Fayette County woman found dead in her car in Morgantown, West Virginia, last week is still pending, officials said Friday.
The Monongalia County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of Alexa M. Randolph, 32, as a homicide. Authorities said an autopsy was performed earlier this week, and the medical examiner confirmed the cause of her death was homicide.
Randolph, an Albert Gallatin Area High School graduate, was reported missing to the Morgantown Police Department on Jan. 28, and police discovered her body in the cargo area of her vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hornbeck Road on Jan. 29.
Police reported that evidence they obtained during the investigation, including the Randolph’s car, has been taken to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
“Investigators from Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and Morgantown Police Department are continuing to follow leads to further this investigation,” police said in a news release.
Granville Police Department is also aiding detectives in the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about the disappearance or death of Randolph is asked to contact detectives at the Monongalia County sheriff’s office at 304-291-7218.
