A Dawson family is sharing the simple tranquility of farm life with other families through their new Sunflower Maze, bed and breakfast and dairy products.
“People say, ‘Thanks for sharing this with us,’” said Vickie Baker, who owns the farm with her husband, Mike Baker. “That’s why we did it, so we can share our house with people and share the farm atmosphere with people.”
They recently opened the Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast at their Cunningham Bridge Road dairy farm, and planted sunflowers to create two mazes, providing a fun activity for families. The Bakers have two children, 11-year-old Lee and 6-year-old Clara. Guests can also eat cheese curds from their golden guernsey cows and pet their calves and cats, Mr. Kitty and Bob.
“It’s a good family activity. I think people needed something to do and a place to come,” she said.
The first sunflower maze grew to about 6-feet tall, and is shaped like a milk jug. It has fewer sunflowers now, but guests still enjoy walking through it, she said. The new maze grew to about 4-feet tall because there was less rain, but little children sometimes prefer the shorter maze, she said.
“For little kids, it’s great, because it’s more their height,” she said.
The 5-acre sunflower maze is made up of 120,000 sunflowers, Baker said.
She said her brother, who works as a consultant, visited another farm with a sunflower maze and shared the idea.
“Before he even pulled out of the driveway, he called and said, ‘You have to do this. People are going to love it,’” Baker said.
Another farm feature is a robot that milks the cows. Baker said only one other farm in Fayette County has a robotic milker.
“I’m still amazed by it sometimes,” she said.
The sunflower maze is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day. They are typically closed Monday and do not allow pets, but on Aug. 31, they are having a special opening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where guests can bring leashed pets. A treat is included in the pet admission. The cost is $5 per person.
They will also be offering limited farm tours on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 for $5 per person. These must be pre-booked on the website.
Baker said they are planning future activities, considering opportunities like a movie on the barn and hot chocolate with Santa. They plan to combine the sunflowers at the end of the season and sell them for birdseed.
“We’ve got a lot of ideas,” she said with a laugh. “You sit here looking at sunflowers for a couple weeks, and you come up with all kinds of ideas.”
For more information, visited www.maplebottomfarm.com or Maple Bottom Farm on Facebook.
