It wasn’t the kind of fire show folks look forward to on the Fourth of July.
Just after 5 a.m. on July 4, 2020, an electrical fire began inside the Mapletown United Methodist Church parsonage, in Greensboro. The fire spread to the church, which had graced the grounds since 1923.
The steeple fell by 5:50 a.m.
“The devastation, the disappointment, the sadness. It took out our church and our parsonage both,” said trustee Kristafer Adkins, who has been a member of Mapletown UMC for six years. “The present-day Mapletown Church began in 1883. They’ve got (history) going clear back to when the circuit preachers were running around here in the 1700s.”
Losing Mapletown UMC was not only a loss of worship space, but a loss of local history, as well.
“I vividly remember that phone call,” said Pastor Lanfer Simpson, who has led the congregation since 2016. “The lady across the street said, ‘The church is on fire.’ The week before that, I had a meeting with some of the folks outside the church. I said, ‘What if you didn’t have a building? What defines a church?’”
Turns out it’s the people that define a church, and Mapletown’s congregation is resilient.
Within two weeks, Simpson had partnered with the Greensboro-Monongahela Volunteer Fire Department, which offered space to the church for Sunday services (the church returned to in-person worship on Father’s Day, following three months of virtual services due to COVID-19). The VFD had purchased the former Holy Family Catholic Church, which became Mapletown’s home base.
“I can’t say enough about the fire department. They met that need. We partnered with them to continue to do the ministry. That partnership has been amazing,” Simpson said. “They have bingo on Thursday. On Thursday nights, when we would have Bible study, we’d do it in someone’s garage. We’ve adapted, we’ve overcome.”
And now, it’s time to rebuild.
The church has been working with a local contractor to design a new, single-story brick building with modern amenities – including a better sound system – that will amplify Mapletown UMC’s mission. The project is being funded through insurance and donations, Adkins said.
“We haven’t truly had to fundraise as much as we originally thought we were going to have to,” he said. “We’ve had a couple chicken roast fundraisers. We’ve had a lot of donations come in from the community, from other churches.”
Simpson said the county, congregation and community have been wonderful in meeting the church’s needs and making this rebuild possible.
“There’s a lot of people that have sacrificed resources, sacrificed time. When you want something done, you just mention it and ... it gets done,” he said. “I am really blessed to be a pastor of a congregation that is eager to do God’s work.”
He’s also eager for the new church to stand tall and proud on land that has for centuries born witness to great sermons and a wonderful faith community.
“I’m also excited about just the newness,” he said. “Having a place that is defined as Mapletown United Methodist Church is something you can be proud of. We’re also making sure that as we pass that torch to that next generation, they have input. I think that’s the big thing, the limitless opportunity for new kinds of ministry.”
Last week, Mapletown United Methodist Church hosted its annual Vacation Bible School program for parishioners and non-parishioners alike. This year’s theme was, appropriately, Building the Faith.
“We studied about building King Solomon’s Temple, Moses’ tabernacle, and we talked about rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem,” said Amanda Adkins, who served as a VBS volunteer. “The kids had construction-themed snacks. We made stepping stones ... so that the kids’ stepping stones can be part of the new building.”
The weeklong program culminated in the groundbreaking for the new church building, led by the next generation of Mapletown United Methodist Church and the Greensboro-Mapletown community.
“I think it does a lot of symbolizing,” said Simpson. “First off, it symbolizes you’re never too young to be called to do God’s work. It symbolizes a transition from generation to generation. We are building upon the foundation of the past to help Christ grow into the future. I’m excited of just the timing of everything working out. Less than two weeks ago, we weren’t sure when we were going to be able to break ground.”
Kristafer Adkins said getting the project off the ground was a struggle. Construction was delayed, and because of COVID, it was hard to gauge just how much the new building would cost. Within the last eight months, though, things started coming together.
Mapletown was able to salvage the church bell and a couple stained-glass windows, which will be incorporated into the new building, and that’s nearly as exciting as having the next generation break ground on the new space.
“They are the future,” Adkins said, of the VBS class. “They’re literally laying the groundwork for the future.”
In a phone interview hours before the groundbreaking ceremony, Simpson said emotions were high.
“I think (the kids) don’t really realize what they’re getting into. They’re excited to play in the dirt,” he laughed. “I don’t think they fully grasp the emotion and the spiritual implications of them being the first to dig in. There’s a lot of emotion running through their parents and grandparents. We’re hopeful that several years from now, as their faith is molded and developed, they look back on this occasion as something that really solidified them in the kingdom of God.”
