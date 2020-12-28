A Markleysburg man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his 23-week pregnant girlfriend and used a stun gun on her multiple times.
Douglas William Dennis, 22, of 161 Main St., allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lesily Wooster, because she wanted to go to a rehabilitation center for drug treatment. According to court paperwork, Wooster said Dennis forced her to try heroin a few months prior and she became addicted to it. She told police she wanted to get off drugs because she is 23 weeks pregnant.
Dennis allegedly would not let Wooster leave the home, and struck her in the face multiple times, causing the loss of a tooth and large abrasions to the forehead and cheeks. Wooster reported to police that Dennis also tackled her to the ground and held her there before using a stun gun on her multiple times while knowing she was pregnant.
Police reported that when Dennis was questioned about the incident, he admitted to hitting Wooster but told police he did not use a stun gun on her. The police reportedly found the stun gun in the room.
Dennis is charged with one count each of aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault with attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children.
Dennis is confined in Fayette County Prison awaiting the preliminary hearing, scheduled for Jan. 4. Bail is set at $35,000.
