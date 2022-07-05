Charges have been filed against a Markleysburg man after he crashed a vehicle while being chased by police, injuring his passenger.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Michael F. Humber, 34, was driving on Connellsville Street in North Union Township at 2:35 a.m. Friday when police ran his license plate and learned his driving privileges were suspended due to a drunken driving charge.
Police followed Humber on Shady Grove Road and he allegedly sped up, driving onto the opposite side of the road. Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but said Humber continued to flee, at times reaching speeds of more than 70 mph.
After three miles, Humber’s vehicle crashed into a tree on Old Braddock Road.
Police said Humber tried to run from police, but was caught. Court paperwork alleged he had suspected methamphetamine, Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia on him.
Sheena Janel Rectanus, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained suspected serious injuries from the collision and was transported by ambulance to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Humber was charged with accidents involving personal injury, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI, reckless driving and was cited for multiple traffic violations.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. July 12 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
Humber is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
