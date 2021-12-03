A Markleysburg man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a Henry Clay Township home and started a fire.
Mark Douglas Miller Jr., 40, was arraigned on charges of arson and burglary on Thursday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a state police fire marshal was contacted by Markleysburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Hagger at 6:02 p.m. Thursday to investigate a structure fire that occurred along Flat Rock Road earlier that evening.
Hagger told the fire marshal that when he arrived at the one-story seasonal home, the fire was venting from most of the windows, and the door was standing open several inches.The name of the owner of the home was redacted from the complaint.
Police determined the blaze was intentionally set when someone poured ignitable liquid on a couch and set it on fire.
Police said surveillance video footage showed a man wearing an orange camouflage jacket, brown-knit cap, sunglasses, green and black mechanics gloves and camouflage pants trying to forcibly enter through a window. The video showed the man’s face and caught audio of glass breaking out of the camera’s view.
Police said the videos were timed stamped from 4:32 p.m. to 4:43 p.m. on the day of the fire. A still photo of the man on the porch was provided to Fayette County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, and three separate tipsters identified Miller as the man in the photo.
Miller was interviewed and reportedly told police he was drunk and tried unsuccessfully to enter the home through a window. He reportedly admitted to breaking a window to get inside, but denied starting the fire or stealing anything.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning denied bail for Miller, citing concerns that Miller was a threat to himself or others.
Miller is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
