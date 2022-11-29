A winning lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Fayette County last week.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a top prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for the Lottery’s Big Holiday Blowout game was sold on Nov. 23 at The Country Store, located along National Pike in Markleysburg.
The Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000.
A Fast Play game prints on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and is similar to the Lottery’s scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
For selling the winning ticket, The Country Store will receive a $500 bonus.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website, as of Nov. 26, one of the two $150,000 top prizes remains for the Big Holiday Blowout game as well as 12 $5,000 prizes and 146 $1,000 prizes.
Anyone wanting to see if they’ve won can either review their ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket-checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s app.
The holder of a top-prize winning fast play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.
