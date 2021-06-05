Charges were filed against a Markleysburg woman who allegedly made a false call to 911 claiming there were gunshots being fired at a Uniontown home.
Police said Samantha Lynn Malenosky, 40, reported shots were being fired inside a Collins Avenue home around 2 a.m. May 8, telling a dispatcher there was screaming coming from the home. Four officers who were in the area at the time did not hear anything, according to court paperwork, but responded to the home and found everything was fine.
Police said the call was made from near the runaway truck ramp on Route 40, which is several miles outside the city. While the caller was anonymous, court paperwork indicated her phone number was not.
Charging documents indicated police recognized the number because it was used in a previous incident involving Malenosky and a call made about the same Collins Avenue home.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Malenosky “swatted” the residents at the home. Swatting is a term for making a fictitious phone call to emergency services to have a large number of armed police arrive at a home.
Malenosky faces charges of false alarm to agency of public safety, terroristic threats, informing authorities information without knowledge, disorderly conduct and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.
