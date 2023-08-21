Marshall Elementary in the Laurel Highlands School District invited students to travel back to the Stone Age, transforming the school into a prehistoric jungle on Thursday.
While the district doesn’t start classes until Aug. 28, Principal Dr. Jessica Scott said the back-to-school event was to help students get excited for their return.
The event included a car cruise, food trucks, auctions, raffles and music.
