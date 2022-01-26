A Maryland man is in Fayette County Prison after allegedly fleeing from police.
Roger L. Strawser, 55, of Oakland, allegedly had a woman in the car with him when he led police in Garrett County, Maryland on a chase earlier in the day on Jan. 20.
He got away from police and drove to Fayette County, with the woman still in the car, according to a release from state police in Uniontown.
State police said they received information that Strawser was holding the woman against her will. While in Fayette County, police said the woman was “able to briefly escape and contact family and friends in Maryland.” Those people contacted police in both states.
State police spotted Strawser’s car in Hopwood, and a 9-mile pursuit ensued. During the chase, police said, there were two women in the car who were signaling to troopers that they needed help.
Police did not identify the women.
The chase ended on Wharton Furnace Road, when police used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle. Strawser was taking into custody and charged with DUI, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or eluding.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who denied bond in the case on the basis that Strawser is a flight risk and has an out-of-state felony warrant in Preston County, West Virginia.
