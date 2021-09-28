A Maryland motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision along National Pike over the weekend.
State police said Rick W. Campbell, 45, of Dundalk died following a collision in Henry Clay Township on Sunday involving a car and Campbell's motorcycle.
According to police, the Toyota Avalon driven by Wayne E. Hager, 85, of Markleysburg was making a left turn out of a parking lot along National Pike at 4:47 p.m.
Hager told police he was blinded by the sun when he looked westbound, and he did not see the Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Campbell.
Hager, said police, was traveling in both the eastbound and westbound lanes by straddling the center lines.
As he accelerated, his car hit the motorcycle head-on, causing Campbell and Campbell's passenger, Jessica R. Good, 47, of Baltimore, Maryland, to be ejected from the motorcycle.
Both Campbell and Good were transported by Fayette EMS to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where Campbell was pronounced dead. Police said Good sustained serious injuries.
Hager was not injured, police said.
