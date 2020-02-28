MASONTOWN – Borough council accepted a bid for municipal waste collection services, ending a monthslong search for a waste disposal provider.
Council on Tuesday accepted a bid from JC Sanitation for a three-year contract effective April 1, with options for fourth and fifth years.
Council President Bruce Cochrane said the agreement will increase borough customers’ utility bills from $82 to $83.50 starting in April. Council’s approval of the $1.50 increase to the waste collection portion of the bill comes after it approved a $2 increase in January, bringing the utility bill total up to $82 from $80.
Council approved that hike to cover a $1.77 increase per customer up from $11.81 being charged by Advanced Disposal after the borough did not receive any bids for municipal waste collection and disposal in December.
The borough’s five-year agreement with Advanced Disposal expired at the end of December, but council unanimously approved a contract extension with the company in January through March 31 until the borough could secure a longer-term contract.
Borough officials said Advanced Disposal did not bid in December due to a single-axle mandate by the borough. Cochrane said that JC Sanitation will comply with the mandate.
“(S)o we won’t have those tri-axles in town which have been costing the borough a lot of money in repair work to the roads,” Cochrane said. “I think it’s the right thing to do, even though (the price) is a little bit higher. Either you pay on the front end or the back end.”
Pick-up days have yet to be determined.
In other business, Cochrane noted that the borough found after further review that homeowners are not responsible by borough ordinance for their lower lateral sewer lines from their property lines to the main sewer line, meaning that an ordinance revision that council floated to end sewer line ownership at the property line would not be necessary.
