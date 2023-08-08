Submitted
Masontown BPW recently celebrated the 75th birthday anniversary of their founding with a banquet at Duck Hollow. Pictured (from left) are state Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, 50-year member Jean Mangini, committee member Barbara Harmon, District 12 Parliamentarian Pam Carl, District 12 Director Denise Byers, chair of birthday celebration Charlene Smochinsky, Past District Director Beverly Dellapina, BPW/PA Past State President Nancy Werner, Past State President Bernadette Koval and keynote speaker Shelley Bortz from KDKA Pittsburgh.
